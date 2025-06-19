Art & Science Pop-Up - Pierre
Jun 19, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Movies, photography, painting, do you know the science of color, chemicals, and special effects? Campers get their hands dirty as they walk the line where art and science meet. In the process they find out how artists impact the way scientists communicate with everyday people.
Fee: $Free with admission
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
