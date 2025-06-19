Art & Science Pop-Up - Pierre

Jun 19, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Movies, photography, painting, do you know the science of color, chemicals, and special effects? Campers get their hands dirty as they walk the line where art and science meet. In the process they find out how artists impact the way scientists communicate with everyday people.

 

Fee: $Free with admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

All Dates:
Jun 19, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Movies, photography, painting, do you know the science of color, chemicals, and special effects? Campers get their hands dirty as they walk the line where art and science meet. In the process they find out how artists impact the way scientists communicate with everyday people.   Fee: $Free with admission
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable