Art of My Life: A Multimedia Celebration of Our Creative Souls; ArtCentral EVENT - Spearfish

Oct 13, 2018 - Oct 14, 2018

ArtCentral Spearfish through The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center, in collaboration with Black Hills State University (BHSU), presents an original theatrical production, “Art of My Life: A Multimedia Celebration of Our Creative Souls.”



The production will be performed on two stages in Spearfish. The first shows are at BHSU’s Woodburn Theatre at 7:30 p.m, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 4-5. It concludes at The Matthews theater at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.



Shows at both locations are free and open to the public. BHSU shows do not require advance reservations for seats. The shows at The Matthews are free, but reserved seats are recommended. Free reserved tickets are available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. Reserve seats online anytime at www.matthewsopera.com.