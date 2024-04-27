Share |

Art Show and Vendor Fair - Yankton

Apr 27, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Come to the Yankton Middle School to view the great Art talents of our students starting at 4pm on April 26th

Vendor Fair takes place on April 27th from 11am to 4pm.


Location:   Yankton Middle School
Map:   2000 Mulberry St, Yankton, SD 57078
Email:   cheryl.schaeffer@k12.sd.us

