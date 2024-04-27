Art Show and Vendor Fair - Yankton
Apr 27, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come to the Yankton Middle School to view the great Art talents of our students starting at 4pm on April 26th
Vendor Fair takes place on April 27th from 11am to 4pm.
|Location:
|Yankton Middle School
|Map:
|2000 Mulberry St, Yankton, SD 57078
|Email:
|cheryl.schaeffer@k12.sd.us
All Dates:
Apr 27, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.