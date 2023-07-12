Share |

Art Show - Redfield

Jul 12, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023

All area artists are welcome to display their works including photography. Advanced registration is encouraged.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Jul 12, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023 Depot open Tuesday--Saturday 10 am- 4 pm.

All area artists are welcome to display their works including photography. Advanced registration is encouraged.
CNW Historic RR Depot
CNW Historic RR Depot 57469 715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

Search All Events By Day

July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable