Share |

Art Show - Redfield

Jul 16, 2024 - Jul 31, 2024

All area artists are welcome to display their works including photography. Advanced registration is encouraged.


Location:   Chicago & North Western Historic Railroad Depot
Map:   715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Jul 16, 2024 - Jul 31, 2024

All area artists are welcome to display their works including photography. Advanced registration is encouraged.
Chicago & North Western Historic Railroad Depot
Chicago & North Western Historic Railroad Depot 57469 715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

Search All Events By Day

July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable