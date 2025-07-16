Art Show - Redfield
Jul 28, 2025
All area artists are welcome to display their works including photography. Advanced registration is encouraged.
|Location:
|Chicago & North Western Historic Railroad Depot
|Map:
|715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Jul 16, 2025
Jul 19, 2025
Jul 22, 2025
Jul 25, 2025
Jul 28, 2025
