Share |

Artists of the Black Hills Annual Exhibition Artists' Reception - Rapid City

Sep 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Artists of the Black Hills Annual Exhibition Artists' Reception. The artist reception will be held on Friday, September 6 from 5-7 PM. Come and meet the artists! There is no cost to attend the reception.


Location:   Dahl Arts Center
Map:   713 7th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4101
Website:   http://www.artistsoftheblackhills.com/show/2019-abh-annual-exhibition/

All Dates:
Sep 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Artists of the Black Hills Annual Exhibition Artists' Reception. 

Dahl Arts Center
Dahl Arts Center 57701 713 7th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable