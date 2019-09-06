Artists of the Black Hills Annual Exhibition Artists' Reception - Rapid City
Sep 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Artists of the Black Hills Annual Exhibition Artists' Reception. The artist reception will be held on Friday, September 6 from 5-7 PM. Come and meet the artists! There is no cost to attend the reception.
|Location:
|Dahl Arts Center
|Map:
|713 7th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4101
|Website:
|http://www.artistsoftheblackhills.com/show/2019-abh-annual-exhibition/
All Dates:
