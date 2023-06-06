Arts Happy Hours - Lead

Jun 6, 2023 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be hosting an "Arts South Dakota - Arts Happy Hours" reception on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. In partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council, Arts South Dakota will be traveling to hear more about what is happening in a few of the many vibrant arts communities around the state, and to provide a space for local arts groups, artists, and arts supporters to come together. Join for a drink, appetizer, and conversation. Invite your friends, colleagues, and community leaders – all are welcome, and no RSVP is necessary. In addition to the reception, the Arts Center will also be unveiling its latest exhibit featuring the talent of the ArtMeet women's art club. For more information, please call 605-584-1461.