Arts Night 2020 - Sioux Falls
Apr 25, 2020
Join us for the region's premier arts event, an inspiring and important arts fundraising occasion to support the Washington Pavilion's programs and exhibitions. The evening will include a social hour, gourmet dinner and live and silent auctions.
February 1 - March 31 | $125 / individual | $1,250 / table (10 tickets)
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/
All Dates:
Apr 25, 2020
A fundraiser to support Washington Pavilion programs and exhibitions.
