Arts Night 2020 - Sioux Falls

Apr 25, 2020

Join us for the region's premier arts event, an inspiring and important arts fundraising occasion to support the Washington Pavilion's programs and exhibitions. The evening will include a social hour, gourmet dinner and live and silent auctions.

February 1 - March 31 | $125 / individual | $1,250 / table (10 tickets)

Reserve your table today! 

 


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/

All Dates:
A fundraiser to support Washington Pavilion programs and exhibitions.

