Artsome Astronomy - Pierre

Apr 8, 2025 9:30 am - 2:30 pm

Calling out of school/after school staff. FREE professional development opportunity. Rocket through the solar system from the perspectives of a scientist, artist, and storyteller! Explore objects in space through science-based activities then deepen the understanding by using art and design. You will create multiple art pieces while experimenting with different mediums to demonstrate the art of astronomy. We conclude with a “galaxy walk” to share your artwork and tell the story of the science and art behind it. Bring your lunch because it's a full day!


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   http://805 W Sioux Ave

