Ashton's Fall Bazaar- Outdoor Vendor Fair - Ashton

Sep 27, 2025 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

A vibrant outdoor vendor fair featuring local makers, boutiques, artisans, and more. Browse handmade goods, enjoy food and coffee trucks, and shop small-town style!

🎉 Features:
30+ vendors & boutiques
Yard art, crafts, cowboy hats
Homemade & canned goods
Food & coffee trucks on site

Admission: Free
Attendance: Family-friendly

Hosted by: Cattle Creek Co. Boutique & CF Bar & Grill
Vendor Contact: cattlecreekco@outlook.com


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Ashton, SD 57424
Phone:   605-460-0187
Email:   cattlecreekco@outlook.com
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/events/ashton-sd/ashtons-fall-bazaar-vendor-fair/1161229629171606/

Come shop, eat, and explore at Ashton’s Fall Bazaar! 🍂 Main Street will be blocked off and filled with vendors, homemade goods, food trucks, and plenty of fall fun for the whole family.

