Ashton's Fall Bazaar- Outdoor Vendor Fair - Ashton
Sep 27, 2025 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
A vibrant outdoor vendor fair featuring local makers, boutiques, artisans, and more. Browse handmade goods, enjoy food and coffee trucks, and shop small-town style!
🎉 Features:
30+ vendors & boutiques
Yard art, crafts, cowboy hats
Homemade & canned goods
Food & coffee trucks on site
Admission: Free
Attendance: Family-friendly
Hosted by: Cattle Creek Co. Boutique & CF Bar & Grill
Vendor Contact: cattlecreekco@outlook.com
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Main Street, Ashton, SD 57424
|Phone:
|605-460-0187
|Email:
|cattlecreekco@outlook.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/ashton-sd/ashtons-fall-bazaar-vendor-fair/1161229629171606/
All Dates:
Come shop, eat, and explore at Ashton’s Fall Bazaar! 🍂 Main Street will be blocked off and filled with vendors, homemade goods, food trucks, and plenty of fall fun for the whole family.
