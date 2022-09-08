Ask a Scientist
Sep 8, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Curious about the research happening a mile underground at the Sanford Underground Research Facility? Have a question about neutrinos, dark matter or extremophiles, but you’ve never known who to ask?
Drop by the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center on Thursday, September 8, between 1 and 4 p.m. MT to visit with Mark Hanhardt, SURF experiment support scientist, and learn more about America’s deepest underground science laboratory!
|Location:
|Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center
|Map:
|160 W Main, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-3110
|Email:
|kkirk@sanfordlab.org
|Website:
|https://sanfordlab.org/event/ask-scientist
All Dates:
