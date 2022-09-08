Ask a Scientist

Share |

Sep 8, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Curious about the research happening a mile underground at the Sanford Underground Research Facility? Have a question about neutrinos, dark matter or extremophiles, but you’ve never known who to ask?

Drop by the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center on Thursday, September 8, between 1 and 4 p.m. MT to visit with Mark Hanhardt, SURF experiment support scientist, and learn more about America’s deepest underground science laboratory!


Location:   Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center
Map:   160 W Main, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-3110
Email:   kkirk@sanfordlab.org
Website:   https://sanfordlab.org/event/ask-scientist

Sep 8, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

