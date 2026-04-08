Auditions-1776 - Pierre

May 11, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. “1776” puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation.



Pierre Players will hold a singalong for "1776" on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 11-13, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House in Pierre. Auditions will be held on Sunday and Monday, May 17-18, 2026, at 7 p.m., with callbacks on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. There are roles for 11 men, 2 women plus an ensemble, or play a role behind the scenes.



