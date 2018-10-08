Auditions for James and the Giant Peach - Yankton
Oct 8, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join Lewis and Clark Theatre Company and Yankton Children's Theatre Company for auditions for "James and the Giant Peach!!" Auditions will be held October 8 & 9 at 6:00 PM at the Dakota Theatre. All ages encouraged to audition. Performance dates are December 6-8 and 13-15 at 7:30 pm and December 9 & 16 at 2:00 pm.
|Location:
|Dakota Theatre
|Map:
|328 Walnut St., Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-4711
|Email:
|lctc@midconetwork.com
|Website:
|http://www.lewisandclarktheatre.org
All Dates:
Oct 8, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Auditions for James and the Giant Peach
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.