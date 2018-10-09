Auditions for James and the Giant Peach - Yankton
Oct 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join Lewis and Clark Theatre Company and Yankton Children's Theatre Company for auditions for "James and the Giant Peach!!" Auditions will be held October 8 & 9 at 6:00 PM at the Dakota Theatre. All ages encouraged to audition. Performance dates are December 6-8 and 13-15 at 7:30 pm and December 9 & 16 at 2:00 pm.
|Location:
|Dakota Theatre
|Map:
|328 Walnut St., Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-4711
|Email:
|lctc@midconetwork.com
|Website:
|http://www.lewisandclarktheatre.org
All Dates:
