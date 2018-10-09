Share |

Auditions for James and the Giant Peach - Yankton

Oct 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join Lewis and Clark Theatre Company and Yankton Children's Theatre Company for auditions for "James and the Giant Peach!!" Auditions will be held October 8 & 9 at 6:00 PM at the Dakota Theatre. All ages encouraged to audition. Performance dates are December 6-8 and 13-15 at 7:30 pm and December 9 & 16 at 2:00 pm.


Location:   Dakota Theatre
Map:   328 Walnut St., Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-4711
Email:   lctc@midconetwork.com
Website:   http://www.lewisandclarktheatre.org

All Dates:
Oct 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dakota Theatre
Dakota Theatre 57078 328 Walnut St., Yankton, SD 57078

