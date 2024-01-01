Auditions for "Cinderella" - Sturgis

May 3, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The SAAC Drama Committee is calling all local singers and actors to the auditions for this summer’s musical performance of “Cinderella.” This is a musical for all ages. There are many smaller chorus parts, if you are interested in just dipping your toes into the world of musical theater. It is a lovely and familiar story with songs that many grew up hearing on the TV presentation that first began in 1957 as a live CBS broadcast with Julie Andrews, and then in the1965 version starring Lesley Ann Warren.



The auditions are Sunday and Monday, May 3rd and 4th, at 6:00pm, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1061 Sherman Street in Sturgis. (If these dates don’t work for you, please call to express your interest. We will make it work!) You will be asked to read a portion of the script and sing as part of your audition. Our director is Thomas Golden, an experienced actor/director, who has been associated with our theater for many years. Rehearsals are Monday-Thursday 6:30-8:30 p.m. and begin Tuesday, May 5.



We are also looking for set builders and painters. Please call Gary at 605-890-2189, Marlene at 605-347-1375, or Chris at 605-347-1795 if you could help in any way.



There are three stage versions and we are producing the Enchanted Version. Here are some of the available parts. Consider what role you would like to play as you join the Cinderella cast:



Cinderella

Fairy Godmother

Stepmother

Grace – Cinderella's awkward stepsister

Joy – Cinderella's sullen stepsister

Christoper – a charming prince

Lionel – his royal steward

Queen Constantina – his mother

King Mazimillian – his father

Charles - a cat who will become a coachman

4 White mice – who will become horses

A Dove - ho will become a footman

Many Villagers, Merchants, Maidens, and Palace Guests.



The show will be presented June 18-21 at the Sturgis Community Center Theater. (Thursday-Saturday at 7:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm)