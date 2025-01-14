Audtions: Harvey - Spearfish
Jan 14, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Because everyone should be able to play pretend
HOW: No experience necessary! You will be asked to read with other participants from sections of the script previously selected by the directors. All auditions will be performed as a “cold read” (seeing the script for the first time). Auditions are also a great time to express your interest in backstage work, set building, lights and all of the other necessary skills that make a show great! Stop by if you have any interest in the action “behind the scenes” and visit with the directors.
PERFORMANCES: March 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22, 23
|Location:
|Matthews Theater
|Map:
|612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|6056427973
|Email:
|visualarts@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://612 N Main Street
All Dates:
Jan 14, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jan 15, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Open auditions for Harvey, a 1944 play by the American playwright Mary Chase
