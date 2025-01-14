Audtions: Harvey - Spearfish

Jan 14, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Because everyone should be able to play pretend

HOW: No experience necessary! You will be asked to read with other participants from sections of the script previously selected by the directors. All auditions will be performed as a “cold read” (seeing the script for the first time). Auditions are also a great time to express your interest in backstage work, set building, lights and all of the other necessary skills that make a show great! Stop by if you have any interest in the action “behind the scenes” and visit with the directors.

PERFORMANCES: March 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22, 23


Location:   Matthews Theater
Map:   612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   6056427973
Email:   visualarts@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://612 N Main Street

All Dates:
Jan 14, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jan 15, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Open auditions for Harvey, a 1944 play by the American playwright Mary Chase

Matthews Theater
Matthews Theater 57783 612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783

