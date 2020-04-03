Augustana Band Concert - Give Us This Day - Sioux Falls
Apr 3, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Augustana Performing and Visual Arts presents The Augustana Band and our special guests the Lincoln High School Symphonic Band in an evening of Masterworks for Band and Wind Ensemble. The Augustana Band will be performing three works including Charles Ives’ Variations on America, Jennifer Bellor’s Querencia featuring Dr. John Pennington on the vibraphone, and David Maslanka’s iconic work titled Give Us This Day.
Fee: $14-$20
|Location:
|Mary W Sommervold Hall, the Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Email:
|christopher.unger@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/augustana-band-concert-give-us-day
All Dates:
Date: April 3, 2020 Times: 7:30 p.m. Location: Mary W Sommervold Hall, the Washington Pavilion Ticket Info: Tickets range in price from $14-$20 and are free for students K-12 and those with a valid Augie ID.
