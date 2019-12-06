Share |

Augustana Christmas Vespers 2019 - Sioux Falls

Dec 6, 2019 7:00 pm

Augustana Performing and Visual Arts presents Christmas Vespers 2019, Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8, located at Our Saviors Lutheran Church (909 W. 33rd Street), located across the street from the Froiland Science Center. Vespers is a celebration of the birth of Christ featuring Augustana’s four choirs, the orchestra, brass and organ.
For more information and ticketing visit: www.augie.edu/events/vespers

 

Fee: $10-$17


Location:   Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Map:   909 W. 33rd street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/vespers

