Augustana Deaf Awareness Fall Carnival - Sioux Falls

Oct 24, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Fall Carnival will have face painting, games, food and a costume contest. So be sure to put on your best costume and join Augustana Deaf Awareness for a night at the carnival!

Tickets will be $5 for 20 tickets and hot dogs, chips, and soda will be available for purchase.


Location:   Elmen Center
Map:   2505 s. Grange Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/augustana-deaf-awareness-fall-carnival

