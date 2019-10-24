Augustana Deaf Awareness Fall Carnival - Sioux Falls
Oct 24, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Fall Carnival will have face painting, games, food and a costume contest. So be sure to put on your best costume and join Augustana Deaf Awareness for a night at the carnival!
Tickets will be $5 for 20 tickets and hot dogs, chips, and soda will be available for purchase.
|Location:
|Elmen Center
|Map:
|2505 s. Grange Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/augustana-deaf-awareness-fall-carnival
All Dates:
