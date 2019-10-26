Augustana Fall Choral Concert - Sioux Falls
Oct 26, 2019 7:30 pm
The Augustana Fall Choral will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Tickets for the event are $15 for adults, $10 for Seniors (65+) and free for students K-12 and those with an Augustana ID.
|Location:
|Our Savior's Lutheran Church
|Map:
|909 W. 33rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/choral-concert
All Dates:
$15 for adults | $10 for seniors | Free for students K-12 and those with an Augustana ID
