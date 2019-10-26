Share |

Augustana Fall Choral Concert - Sioux Falls

Oct 26, 2019 7:30 pm

The Augustana Fall Choral will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Tickets for the event are $15 for adults, $10 for Seniors (65+) and free for students K-12 and those with an Augustana ID.


Location:   Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Map:   909 W. 33rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/choral-concert

