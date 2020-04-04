Share |

Augustana Orchestra Presents Swan Lake - Sioux Falls

Apr 4, 2020 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

The Augustana Orchestra and LiRa Dance Company present Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at O’Gorman High School's Lorang Theatre (3201 S Kiwanis Ave.).

The afternoon will feature other works for dance including Astor Piazzolla’s Libertango performed by the Augustana String Quartet and Aaron Copland’s iconic Appalachian Spring Suite for 13 Instruments by the Augustana Chamber Orchestra.

 

Fee: $15 for adults | $10 for seniors


Location:   Lorang Auditorium - O'Gorman High School
Map:   3201 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/augustana-orchestra-presents-swan-lake

