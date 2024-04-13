Austin Martin & The Herd - 2024 Feeding the Herd Tour - Sioux Falls

Apr 13, 2024 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Austin Martin & The Herd is a Montana based country rock band that's built their brand around giving back. In this performance at Bigs Bar, they will be raising donations for Feeding South Dakota. They're known to be the "Motley Crue" of country music.



Austin Martin & The Herd were recently nominated for a country music award- 2024 Hollywood Independent Music Awards, In November 2023, they partnered with the prestigious "Make A Wish" Foundation South Dakota/Montana affiliate, completed their 40 city 2023 "Scars N Stripes Tour". Their hit single, "Country Drunk" was featured on CMT, Yahoo News, and CBS last year. Started their 2024 Feeding America Tour (a.k.a "Feeding the Herd Tour) on February 23, 2024. On this 5o-city plus tour they're volunteering at local food banks, surprising middle- class families to a weeks' worth of groceries, and donating food to local schools that have food pantries for students suffering from food insecurity. Come out and support the band, they're all about performing with a purpose.



They would like to give out a special thank you to: Shipton's Big R, Bretz RV, Coca-Cola, Stockman Bank, Hampton Inn Suites, Feeding South Dakota, Pomegranate Markets, Whittier Middle School, and Exhibit Ambush Consulting.



Follow them here:

www.austinandtheherd.com

IG/Facebook/TikTok: @austinmartinradio/ @austinandtheherd









Fee: $15