Author Chris Enss: The Wayward Women Tour - Deadwood

Sep 19, 2024 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss will spend a long weekend in Deadwood. On Thursday, September 19, Enss will present author and film director L.J. Martin’s newly released western Mr. Pettigrew, a film she starred in, at the Days of ’76 Museum on September 19 at 6:00 p.m. The movie preview is free; donations are accepted.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss will spend a long weekend in Deadwood at the Days of '76 Museum, The Brothel, Deadwood, and the Saloon No. 10.

