Author Chris Enss: The Wayward Women Tour - Deadwood
Sep 19, 2024 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss will spend a long weekend in Deadwood. On Thursday, September 19, Enss will present author and film director L.J. Martin’s newly released western Mr. Pettigrew, a film she starred in, at the Days of ’76 Museum on September 19 at 6:00 p.m. The movie preview is free; donations are accepted.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
New York Times bestselling author Chris Enss will spend a long weekend in Deadwood at the Days of '76 Museum, The Brothel, Deadwood, and the Saloon No. 10.
