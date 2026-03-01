Author Philip Hall Book Signing - Spearfish

Mar 21, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Philip Hall will be discussing and signing copies of his novel, "The Birney Day School" at Henry's Books in Spearfish.  

Book Description: Easterner Jonathan Wagner is hired by Sarah Spotted Elk, the acting-principle of the Birney Day School in Montana. Their relationship, marked by tension, develops amidst cultural differences. Blending romance with history, "The Birney Day School" invites readers into the heart of the Northern Cheyenne community, offering a vivid window into the difficult choices and deep losses they have faced in their fight to preserve their identity and culture.  

About the Author: Philip Hall is a scholar who has published and lectured extensively on the subjects of psychology, learning, and the history of the American West. He lives is Spearfish, South Dakota


Location:   Henry's Books
Map:   111 East Hudson, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   (605) 569-0991
Email:   hellohenrysbooks@gmail.com
Website:   https://wordsworthpublishing.com/the-birney-day-school-2/

All Dates:
