Author Talk
May 12, 2026 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Peter Carrels will discuss his new book Cascades of the Big Sioux River, a fascinating history of the namesake of Sioux Falls and the popular park that has developed around it.
|Location:
|Siouxland Libraries Downtown Library
|Map:
|200 N. Dakota Ave.
|Phone:
|(605) 367-8700
|Website:
|https://www.siouxlandlib.org/Venues/downtown-library
All Dates:
May 12, 2026 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Peter Carrels will discuss his new book Cascades of the Big Sioux River, a fascinating history of the namesake of Sioux Falls and the popular park that has developed around it.
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