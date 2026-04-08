Author Talk

May 12, 2026 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Peter Carrels will discuss his new book Cascades of the Big Sioux River, a fascinating history of the namesake of Sioux Falls and the popular park that has developed around it.


Location:   Siouxland Libraries Downtown Library
Map:   200 N. Dakota Ave.
Phone:   (605) 367-8700
Website:   https://www.siouxlandlib.org/Venues/downtown-library

All Dates:
May 12, 2026 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Peter Carrels will discuss his new book Cascades of the Big Sioux River, a fascinating history of the namesake of Sioux Falls and the popular park that has developed around it.

Siouxland Libraries Downtown Library
Siouxland Libraries Downtown Library 200 N. Dakota Ave.

Search All Events By Day

May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable