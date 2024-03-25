Share |

Author Talk & Book Signing with C. K. Van Dam - Brookings

Mar 25, 2024 6:30 pm

CK Van Dam, author of the book "Lone Tree Claim," discusses her second novel about a Civil War widow who homesteaded in the Dakota Territory to become a sheepherder.


Location:   South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
Map:   977 11th St, Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-6226
Email:   sdsu.agmuseum@sdstate.edu

All Dates:
