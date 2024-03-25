Author Talk & Book Signing with C. K. Van Dam - Brookings
Mar 25, 2024 6:30 pm
CK Van Dam, author of the book "Lone Tree Claim," discusses her second novel about a Civil War widow who homesteaded in the Dakota Territory to become a sheepherder.
|South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
|977 11th St, Brookings, SD 57007
|605-688-6226
|sdsu.agmuseum@sdstate.edu
