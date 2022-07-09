Share |

Auto Value 7th Annual Car Show

Jul 9, 2022 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Drive it in. Pull it in. All vehicles welcome. 10 am registration. Show runs from 11 am -4 pm. Awards at 4 pm. Parade at 5 pm.


Location:   Hav-a-Rest Campground
Map:   38463 U.S. Highway 212 W, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-468-9597
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

