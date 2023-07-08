Auto Value 8th Annual Car Show - Redfield
Jul 8, 2023 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
If you can drive or haul your vehicle in, it can be part of the show. Not limited to cars. Concessions available.
Fee: $10 per vehicle
|Location:
|Hav-a-Rest Campground
|Map:
|38463 US Highway 212 W, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-468-9597
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Registration at 10 am, Show from 11 am-4 pm followed by awards presentation at 4 pm.
