Auto Value 8th Annual Car Show - Redfield

Jul 8, 2023 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

If you can drive or haul your vehicle in, it can be part of the show. Not limited to cars. Concessions available.

 

Fee: $10 per vehicle


Location:   Hav-a-Rest Campground
Map:   38463 US Highway 212 W, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-468-9597
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Jul 8, 2023 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Registration at 10 am, Show from 11 am-4 pm followed by awards presentation at 4 pm.

Hav-a-Rest Campground
Hav-a-Rest Campground 38463 38463 US Highway 212 W, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

