Avera Race Against Cancer - Sioux Falls
May 11, 2024 8:00 am - 11:00 am
The race begins at 8:00 AM with staggering starts of the walk/runs. The event should end around 11:00 am. The route will run through residential streets, bike trail and parks. We will have water stops available and volunteers will be stationed along the route. All pre and post-race festivities take place on the Avera McKennan Fitness Center campus. Shuttle busses will be provided for attendees from Sioux Falls Christian and Embrace Church with a drop off at the Shalom Church on 49th and Southeastern.
Fee: $45 adults - $25 youth
|Location:
|Avera McKennan Fitness Center
|Map:
|3900 W Avera Dr., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103
|Phone:
|605-322-8900
|Email:
|specialevents@avera.org
|Website:
|http://www.averarace.org
All Dates:
May 11, 2024 8:00 am - 11:00 am staggered start
1.5 mile family-fun walk, 3 mile walk, and chip timed 5K and 10K.
