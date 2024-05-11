Share |

Avera Race Against Cancer - Sioux Falls

May 11, 2024 8:00 am - 11:00 am

The race begins at 8:00 AM with staggering starts of the walk/runs. The event should end around 11:00 am. The route will run through residential streets, bike trail and parks. We will have water stops available and volunteers will be stationed along the route. All pre and post-race festivities take place on the Avera McKennan Fitness Center campus. Shuttle busses will be provided for attendees from Sioux Falls Christian and Embrace Church with a drop off at the Shalom Church on 49th and Southeastern.

 

Fee: $45 adults - $25 youth


Location:   Avera McKennan Fitness Center
Map:   3900 W Avera Dr., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103
Phone:   605-322-8900
Email:   specialevents@avera.org
Website:   http://www.averarace.org

May 11, 2024 8:00 am - 11:00 am staggered start

1.5 mile family-fun walk, 3 mile walk, and chip timed 5K and 10K.

