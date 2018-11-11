B.o.B in Concert - Sioux Falls
Nov 11, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Augustana will host American rapper and musician B.o.B in a concert event on Sunday, Nov. 11, at The District. B.o.B, a six-time Grammy-nominated rapper/songwriter, is the singer and producer of hits such as “Nothin’ on You,” “Airplanes,” “Headband” and “So Good.” Local rapper Denham will open the show.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for this show, organized by the Union Board of Governors (UBG) Big Event Committee, with the concert set to begin at 8 p.m.
Fee: $General admission tickets are $32 online and $37 at the door.
|Location:
|The District
|Map:
|4521 W. Empire Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/bob-concert
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.