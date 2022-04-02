Share |

Bach's St. Matthew Passion

Apr 2, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Experience the glory of Bach live with your South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. St. Matthew Passion continues to move audiences three centuries after its first performance for Good Friday vespers.

 

Fee: sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

All Dates:
