Bach's St. Matthew Passion
Apr 2, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Experience the glory of Bach live with your South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. St. Matthew Passion continues to move audiences three centuries after its first performance for Good Friday vespers.
|Washington Pavilion
|301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
