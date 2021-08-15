Share |

Back to School Special - Aberdeen

Aug 15, 2021 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Make time for one last day of fun at Thunder Road on Sunday, August 15th! For one day only, get a 2-hour wristband for just $20 that includes go-karts, mini golf, bumper boats, and Lazer Maze Challenge/Beam Buster. Euro Bungy not included, can be added for $5 plus tax. Available for purchase from 1pm-7 pm.


Location:   Thunder Road Aberdeen
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Email:   aberdeen@thunderroad.info

