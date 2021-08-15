Back to School Special - Aberdeen
Aug 15, 2021 - Aug 19, 2021
End summer vacation with a bang with Allevity's Back to School Special! Buy a $20 arcade game card and get $10 FREE!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
All Dates:
