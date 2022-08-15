Share |

BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL - Aberdeen

Aug 15, 2022 - Aug 19, 2022

From August 15th through August 19th, buy a $20 Arcade Game Card and get a FREE $10 Arcade Game Card! Spend the last days of summer competing with friends and family in our arcade.

 

Fee: $20


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   6052257733
Email:   CONTACT@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

Say farewell to summer with fun at Allevity!

Allevity Entertainment
