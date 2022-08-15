BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL - Aberdeen
Aug 15, 2022 - Aug 19, 2022
From August 15th through August 19th, buy a $20 Arcade Game Card and get a FREE $10 Arcade Game Card! Spend the last days of summer competing with friends and family in our arcade.
Fee: $20
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|6052257733
|Email:
|CONTACT@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Say farewell to summer with fun at Allevity!
