Back to School Special - Aberdeen
Aug 10, 2025
Let’s end summer on a high note! On August 10th only, get a 2-Hour Wristband for just $20 and make the most of your final days of freedom before school starts. It’s the perfect chance to gather your friends and family, enjoy nonstop fun, and celebrate the incredible summer we’ve had. Don’t miss out on this one last hurrah before school starts – let’s send the season off with a bang! (This special happens during operating hours)
Fee: $20
|Location:
|Wylie Park
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Website:
|https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
Aug 10, 2025
