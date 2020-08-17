Back to School Special at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen
Aug 17, 2020 - Aug 23, 2020
Say farewell to summer with a family fun day at Allevity! From August 17th through August 23rd, Buy a $20 Arcade Game Card and Get a FREE $10 Arcade Game Card during our Back to School Special!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|http://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
