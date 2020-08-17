Share |

Back to School Special at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen

Aug 17, 2020 - Aug 23, 2020

Say farewell to summer with a family fun day at Allevity! From August 17th through August 23rd, Buy a $20 Arcade Game Card and Get a FREE $10 Arcade Game Card during our Back to School Special!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Allevity Entertainment
