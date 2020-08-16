Share |

Back to School Special at Thunder Road - Aberdeen

Aug 16, 2020 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Make time for one last day of fun at Thunder Road on Sunday, August 16th! For one day only, get a 2-hour wristband for just $20 that includes go-karts, mini golf, bumper boats, and Lazer Maze Challenge/Beam Buster. Euro Bungy not included, can be added for $4.25 plus tax. Available for purchase from 12-6 pm.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Email:   info@thunderroad.com
Website:   http://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/

