Back to School Special at Thunder Road - Aberdeen
Aug 16, 2020 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Make time for one last day of fun at Thunder Road on Sunday, August 16th! For one day only, get a 2-hour wristband for just $20 that includes go-karts, mini golf, bumper boats, and Lazer Maze Challenge/Beam Buster. Euro Bungy not included, can be added for $4.25 plus tax. Available for purchase from 12-6 pm.
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8541
|Email:
|info@thunderroad.com
|Website:
|http://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/
All Dates:
