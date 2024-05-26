Back When They Bucked Rodeo - Deadwood

May 26, 2024

Back When They Bucked invites you to a wooly and wild event! A unique fundraiser that brings you the #1 sport in South Dakota, PRCA Xtreme Bronc Riding, happening in fabulous Historic Deadwood ,SD along with the WPRA Breakaway roping that is quickly becoming a phenomenon in the western world. The Women’s ProRodeo Contestant are some of the finest in this sport. Your ticket gets you a full day of one of the hottest events in the area, all in a unique Old West setting, at the historical Days of 76 Arena!

Back When They Bucked is a quality event for all ages, presented by The Western Legacy Foundation, whose mission is supporting the youth in higher education, organizations, programs, and projects that enhance services and education to the public.