Badlands Astronomy Festival - Interior

Jul 5, 2024 - Jul 7, 2024

Celebrate the beauty of a dark night sky and the wonder of space exploration.


Location:   Badlands National Park
Map:   Interior, SD 57750
Phone:   605-433-5361
Website:   https://www.nps.gov/badl/planyourvisit/night-sky-program.htm

