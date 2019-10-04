Baskerville: a Sherlock Holmes Mystery - Mitchell
Oct 11, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019
Community Theatre performance.
|Location:
|Mitchell Area Community Theatre
|Map:
|700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellact.org/
All Dates:
Oct 4, 2019 - Oct 6, 2019
Oct 11, 2019 - Oct 13, 2019
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.