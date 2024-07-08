Battle of the Badges. - Yankton
Jul 8, 2024 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with local first responders in Yankton, SD, for this year’s Battle of the Badges blood drive promotion. Eligible blood donors can
schedule an appointment at the Yankton Donor Center on Monday, July 8 from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. or Friday, July 12 from 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., while voting for their favorite first responder group.
lifeservebloodcenter.org
|Location:
|Yankton Donor Center
|Map:
|2901 Broadway Ste F, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|800-287-4903 ext 4852
|Email:
|shay.willis@lifeservebloodcenter.org
All Dates:
Jul 12, 2024 7:00 am - 1:30 pm
It is time to rally behind our local heroes-EMS, Fire and Police. This fun promotion pits our brave
EMS, Fire and Police Departments against each other, in a friendly competition, for the most
lifesaving blood donations,
