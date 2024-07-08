Share |

Battle of the Badges. - Yankton

Jul 8, 2024 11:30 am - 6:00 pm

LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with local first responders in Yankton, SD, for this year’s Battle of the Badges blood drive promotion. Eligible blood donors can
schedule an appointment at the Yankton Donor Center on Monday, July 8 from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. or Friday, July 12 from 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., while voting for their favorite first responder group.

Location:   Yankton Donor Center
Map:   2901 Broadway Ste F, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   800-287-4903 ext 4852
Email:   shay.willis@lifeservebloodcenter.org

All Dates:
Jul 8, 2024 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Jul 12, 2024 7:00 am - 1:30 pm

It is time to rally behind our local heroes-EMS, Fire and Police. This fun promotion pits our brave
EMS, Fire and Police Departments against each other, in a friendly competition, for the most
lifesaving blood donations,

Yankton Donor Center
Yankton Donor Center 57078 2901 Broadway Ste F, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

