Beadle Floral Open House - Aberdeen
Sep 7, 2019 9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Be sure to join us Saturday, September 7 for FAMILY DAY! Enjoy barrel train rides, games, face painting, a kids' planting class, Jimmy's Pizza of Aberdeen, and more!
|Location:
|Beadle Floral & Landscaping
|Map:
|906 S 8th Street, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-229-5256
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/497099451085971/?event_time_id=497099454419304?ti=icl
All Dates:
Sep 5, 2019 8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Sep 6, 2019 8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Sep 7, 2019 9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Our Fall Open House is fast approaching! It's 3 Days to Save BIG, plus daily giveaways and a chance to win a $50 Beadle Floral gift certificate!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.