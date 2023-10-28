Share |

Beadle Hall Ghost Tour - Madison

Oct 28, 2023 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Lake County Museum, in Madison, is hosting a "Beadle Hall Ghost Tour," on October 28 at 7:00 pm with the final tour beginning at 8:30 pm. Free Will Donation. Self-guided, candlelight tour. Guests under 14 yrs. must be accompanied by adult. Cider and donuts! Tour begins at the basement/north entrance of Beadle Hall.

 

Fee: $Donation

http://LakeCountyMuseum.org


Location:   Beadle Hall
Map:   NE 6th St. DSU, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605256-5308
Email:   programming@lakecountymuseum.org

All Dates:
Oct 28, 2023 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm First tour begins at 7:00 pm with final tour beginning at 8:30 pm.

Legend has it that Beadle Hall, on the DSU campus, is haunted. Go on this candlelight, self-guided tour, and find out for yourself. Doors open at 7:00 pm. Last tour begins at 8:30 pm. October 28, 2023.

Beadle Hall
Beadle Hall 57042 NE 6th St. DSU, Madison, SD 57042

