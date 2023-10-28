Beadle Hall Ghost Tour - Madison
Oct 28, 2023 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The Lake County Museum, in Madison, is hosting a "Beadle Hall Ghost Tour," on October 28 at 7:00 pm with the final tour beginning at 8:30 pm. Free Will Donation. Self-guided, candlelight tour. Guests under 14 yrs. must be accompanied by adult. Cider and donuts! Tour begins at the basement/north entrance of Beadle Hall.
Fee: $Donation
http://LakeCountyMuseum.org
|Location:
|Beadle Hall
|Map:
|NE 6th St. DSU, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605256-5308
|Email:
|programming@lakecountymuseum.org
All Dates:
Legend has it that Beadle Hall, on the DSU campus, is haunted. Go on this candlelight, self-guided tour, and find out for yourself. Doors open at 7:00 pm. Last tour begins at 8:30 pm. October 28, 2023.
