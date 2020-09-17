Beatles vs Stones - A Musical Showdown - Sioux Falls
Sep 17, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown performs at the Orpheum Theater on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm in Sioux Falls, SD. Tickets are $45 - $65 and may be purchased online at www.siouxfallsorpheum.com or by phone at (605) 367-6000. The Orpheum Theater is located at 315 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. The show is appropriate for all ages.
Fee: $45-65
All Dates:
Sep 17, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. It’s a face-off you won’t want to miss!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.