Beats & Beethoven - Sioux Falls

Jan 25, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Composer Viet Cuong’s unique Percussion Concerto is devoted to finding unexpected ways to breathe new life into traditional ideas, similar to renewable energy initiatives. Composer Theodore Wiprud’s violin concerto contemplates how we are coping with the Earth’s changing climate and humanity’s ingenuity and compassion for each other and our planet. Two innovative new pieces matched with the innovative Beethoven.

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/

All Dates:
Jan 25, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Composer Viet Cuong’s unique Percussion Concerto is devoted to finding unexpected ways to breathe new life into traditional ideas, similar to renewable energy initiatives. Composer Theodore Wiprud’s violin concerto contemplates how we are coping with the Earth’s changing climate and humanity’s ingenuity and compassion for each other and our planet. Two innovative new pieces ...
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

Search All Events By Day

January (2025)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable