Beats & Beethoven - Sioux Falls
Jan 25, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Composer Viet Cuong’s unique Percussion Concerto is devoted to finding unexpected ways to breathe new life into traditional ideas, similar to renewable energy initiatives. Composer Theodore Wiprud’s violin concerto contemplates how we are coping with the Earth’s changing climate and humanity’s ingenuity and compassion for each other and our planet. Two innovative new pieces matched with the innovative Beethoven.
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
