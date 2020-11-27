BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL- Sioux Falls

Nov 29, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL tells the Tony® and Grammy® Award-Winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.