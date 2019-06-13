Share |

Beehive: the Musical-Brookings

Jun 13, 2019 - Jun 16, 2019

A musical revue that begins in 1960 and chronicles the changing role of women as defined by a decade of remarkable transition. From bubble-gum sweet girl groups to gritty female solo artists.


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   University Blvd, Brookings, SD, 57006
Phone:   605-688-6045

SDSU Prairie Repertory Theatre performance.

