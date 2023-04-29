Share |

Beethoven's 9th

Apr 29, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Beethoven's glorious Symphony No. 9 and the famous "Ode to Joy" is a call for the triumph of universal brotherhood over desperation. Music Director Delta David Gier pairs this message with Reena Esmail's 'My Sister's Voice' and the world premiere of 'Reflections' by Niloufar Iravani.

 

Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   6053676000
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

