Beethoven & Brahms - Sioux Falls
Feb 7, 2026
Composer Robert Carl joins the SDSO for his world premiere, Wind Hymn, inspired by the scale, movement and flow of wind farms, ever increasing in the geographic wonders of South Dakota and across the country. Bookended by the greats, Beethoven and Brahms.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
All Dates:
Feb 7, 2026
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.