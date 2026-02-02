Beethoven & Brahms - Sioux Falls

Feb 7, 2026

Composer Robert Carl joins the SDSO for his world premiere, Wind Hymn, inspired by the scale, movement and flow of wind farms, ever increasing in the geographic wonders of South Dakota and across the country. Bookended by the greats, Beethoven and Brahms.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

All Dates:
Feb 7, 2026

Composer Robert Carl joins the SDSO for his world premiere, Wind Hymn, inspired by the scale, movement and flow of wind farms, ever increasing in the geographic wonders of South Dakota and across the country. Bookended by the greats, Beethoven and Brahms.
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable